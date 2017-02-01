Newswise — ORLANDO, FL (FEBRUARY 1, 2017) – Education Management Solutions, LLC (EMS), a leading innovator of simulation management technologies, today announced the release of its new SIMULATIONiQ™ VideoCapture™ mobile application at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) in Orlando, FL.

The SIMULATIONiQ VideoCapture application lets users record, playback, and bookmark or annotate videos on any iOS, Android or Microsoft handheld device. It also allows for automatic upload to SIMULATIONiQ Enterprise, EMS' flagship and leading learning management system, for video management within cases, scenarios, and sessions.

"SIMULATIONiQ delivers a lifeline to healthcare simulation programs with a focus on continuous innovation and value offered directly to the customer," says Anurag Singh, EMS President and CEO. "SIMUALTIONiQ VideoCapture continues this legacy by granting our customers the ultimate flexibility to record and debrief, or upload videos to their institution's SIMULATIONiQ Enterprise platform from anywhere, all on a mobile device."

SIMULATIONiQ VideoCapture is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

The application will be showcased at EMS' booth #509 at IMSH.

About Education Management Solutions

EMS is an industry pioneer in simulation-based solutions for healthcare training environments ranging from clinical simulation management software and hardware, to counselor education, virtual patient and team training. EMS serves as the driving force behind numerous medical education innovations that continue to move the clinical simulation market forward with breakthrough technologies.

EMS offers complete turnkey solutions including integrated software and hardware development, design and planning, engineering, configuration, installation, training, eLearning, and support. Visit www.SIMULATIONiQ.com for more information.

