Newswise — Rhonda Magel has been a faculty member at NDSU since 1983. She has served as chair of the Department of Statistics since 1989. Her research areas include nonparametric statistics and sports statistics. In the last two years, Magel has had at least eight publications in the area of sports statistics. She has published papers involving NFL football, NCAA football, NBA Basketball, NCAA men’s and women’s basketball and soccer. During the past two years, she has been the major research advisor to two doctoral students who graduated with degrees in sport statistics, two doctoral students who graduated with degrees in statistics, and at least five master’s students who also have graduated from the statistics department. Magel has presented predictions concerning the NFL Championship Series for more than five years.