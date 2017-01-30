Newswise — ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 30, 2017 -- Medical simulation, the use of manikins, virtual reality, live action scenarios designed to train first responders, physicians, anesthesiologists, nurses and other medical professionals provides life saving techniques.

Through a series of education sessions, keynote addresses and exhibit floor with many of the newest technologies, simulation is on full display today at IMSH, the International Meeting for Simulation in Healthcare today through Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

Media attending the meeting will have numerous newsworthy opportunities to cover:

•Dr. Jennifer Arnold, of TLC’s television show, The Little Couple, will lead and participate in several sessions and will be available as a spokesperson during the conference. Dr. Arnold is the Medical Director of Simulation at Texas Children’s Hospital

•Representatives from Orlando Regional Medical who can discuss the positive influence of simulations on the response to the shooting at The Pulse nightclub in 2016.

•High tech manikins that simulate childbirth, battlefield injuries and other surgeries and medical conditions

•Tours of cutting edge, high-tech simulation centers in Florida, which is emerging as one of the nation’s hubs for simulation in healthcare

•Interviews with global leaders in medical simulation

About The International Meeting for Simulation in Healthcare

The International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) is the world's largest conference dedicated to healthcare simulation learning, research and scholarship, offering 250 sessions in various formats, from large plenary sessions to small, interactive immersive courses. It is also considered to be the educational and networking event for the simulation world; in fact, 92% of last year’s attendees rated networking opportunities the most valuable or strongest value of attending.

About the Society for Simulation in Healthcare

The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in patient care through the use of simulation. Established in 2004 by professionals using simulation for education, testing, and research in health care, SSH membership includes nearly 3,200 physicians, nurses, allied health and paramedical personnel, researchers, educators and developers from around the globe. SSH fosters the improvement and application of simulation–based modalities such as human patient simulators, virtual reality, standardized patients and task trainers.

