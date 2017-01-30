 
U-M Experts Can Comment on Trump's Visa Ban

    • Juan Cole, professor of history, studies the ongoing political change in the Middle East.

    Cole recently wrote on his blog Informed Comment: "Trump's visa ban, if he does announce one, makes no logical sense. It does not increase U.S. security. It is intended to begin the creation of a hierarchy, whereby Muslims are the low ethnicity on the totem pole in U.S. law and may be freely discriminated against. If Trump announces his invidious policy, it is a day of ethnic hatred. It is a sad day. It is a day on which America harmed itself."

