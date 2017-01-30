Newswise — Montana State University (MSU) in Bozeman has been selected by the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) to host the March 2020 National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR). At this annual three-day event, more than 4,000 students present scholarly research, network with peers and faculty mentors, and meet with graduate school and corporate recruiters.



CUR Executive Officer Elizabeth Ambos said, “Montana State University holds a strong institutional commitment to diverse undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry endeavors, making it a welcoming environment for NCUR attendees. The region’s natural beauty and many amenities will provide a memorable setting for NCUR 2020.”

MSU President Waded Cruzado said, “Montana State University is delighted to be selected to host the 2020 National Conference on Undergraduate Research. As a leading university, research is central to our mission. MSU is further distinguished by the breadth and depth of undergraduate participation and accomplishment in research. We welcome NCUR 2020 as an opportunity for students to showcase their achievements, and for institutions in Montana and throughout the nation to work together to promote deeply integrative, hands-on learning programs that advance student success.”

The annual gathering of young scholars welcomes presenters from all institutions of higher learning and from all corners of the academic curriculum, providing a unique learning opportunity, Ambos said. She added that the event has grown substantially in the 30 years since its inception in 1987, highlighting the expanding prevalence of undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry. MSU sends between six to nearly 50 undergraduate researchers to NCUR each year.

“MSU students in all areas of study benefit immensely when they engage in hands-on learning through undergraduate research,” said Colin Shaw, director of the MSU Undergraduate Scholars Program. “It’s a great way to take education beyond the classroom. Undergraduate researchers put their knowledge and skills to use solving solve real-world problems and creating something new.”

Other upcoming hosts of NCUR include the University of Memphis (April 6–8, 2017), the University of Central Oklahoma (2018), and Kennesaw State University (2019).

For more information on these events, visit http://www.cur.org/.