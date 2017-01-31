Neurologist David Brody, MD, PhD, can comment on the long-term effects of blows to the head. He leads a national center for retired NFL players to study and treat the effects of concussive brain injury.

Some people who have suffered concussions go on to develop Alzheimer’s disease at a young age, some develop a different neurodegenerative disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy and some develop no neurological problems at all.

Brody, professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine, is working on understanding why different people have different outcomes, and what can be done to prevent the worst results.