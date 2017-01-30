Newswise — CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2017 - The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) will host North America’s premier gathering of dental hygienists at its 94th Annual Conference. The Conference features 30 hands-on workshops and 26 unique seminars led by the top educators and practitioners in the field. The four-day event, running June 14-17, will be held at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Jacksonville, Florida, with more than 1,500 dental hygienists from all parts of the U.S. participating.

ADHA’s Annual Conference offers opportunities for all dental hygienists to learn, engage and advance professional and personal skills through continuing education, exhibits, networking and social events. Sessions will be held for clinical practitioners, public health professionals, students, emerging professionals, educators and researchers. Some of the workshop topics include:

Periodontal Instrumentation

Individual Career Power Sessions and Garnering the Respect You Deserve

Digital Imaging

Cardiovascular Disease and Dental Considerations

New Gingivitis Coding

Oral Cancer Clinical Guidelines

Teledentistry and Addressing the State of Decay in Older Adults

The Importance of Trauma Informed Care and more!

The conference features a keynote address by Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez, with the core educational sessions led by top industry speakers including Tom Viola, RPh, CCP; Patti DiGangi, RDH; Kristine Hodsdon, RDH, MSEC; Michelle Noblet-Vacha, RDH; Jasmin Haley, RDH, BSDH, CDA; JoAnn Gurenlian, RDH, PhD; Cathy Draper, RDH, MS; Cynthia Gadbury-Amyot, MSDH, EdD; and Hannah Maxey, PhD, MPH, RDH.

In addition to a full educational agenda, the event features a packed exhibit hall, a 5K Fun Run/Walk and lots of giveaways, contests and awards. Additional conference program information, registration instructions and other details are available on ADHA’s website, www.ADHA.org/annual-conference.



