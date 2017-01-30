Newswise — Orlando, Florida (January 30, 2017) – The UF Health Cancer Network, comprising UF Health and the UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health, has received a three-year accreditation with commendation by the Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.

The UF Health Cancer Network is one of seven facilities in the state of Florida to have achieved accreditation in the Integrated Network Cancer Program category from the Commission on Cancer, or CoC, which is bestowed on cancer programs that meet or exceed the organization’s 34 quality care standards. These standards are evaluated every three years through a survey process and accredited facilities must maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

“We are truly honored to be among the select group of cancer centers around the country that the American College of Surgeon’s Commission on Cancer recognizes for leadership and commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care,” says Mark Roh, M.D., president of UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health. “That the recognition comes with special commendation speaks to the enthusiasm our team sets into ensuring our patients and their families are receiving the very best cancer care to be found anywhere.”

While this is UF Health’s and the UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health’s first accreditation in the CoC’s Integrated Network Cancer Program category, both organizations have maintained accreditation as separate organizations under the Academic Comprehensive Cancer Program category.

This recent accreditation is even more difficult to achieve and requires UF Health locations in Gainesville and Orlando to collaborate in setting goals, standardizing policies and procedures and completing quality improvement projects

The UF Health Cancer Network has also achieved the three-year accreditation with commendation, which is only awarded to facilities that exceed standard requirements at the time of the survey. The areas that received commendation are clinical research accrual, oncology nursing care, rapid quality reporting system participation, and data submission and accuracy.

Commission on Cancer standards require that accredited facilities take a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists — resulting in improved patient care. Patients who receive care at a CoC facility also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling and patient-centered services, including psychosocial support, a patient navigation process and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life, according to the American College of Surgeons website.

Like all CoC-accredited facilities, the UF Health Cancer Network maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Database, a joint program of the CoC and the American Cancer Society. This nationwide oncology outcomes database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world and is a resource for exploring trends in cancer care. CoC-accredited cancer centers, in turn, have access to information derived from this type of data analysis, which is used to create national, regional and state benchmark reports. These reports help CoC facilities with their quality improvement efforts.

UF Health and Orlando Health launched a joint oncology program in 2014, which has resulted in one of the state’s largest, most comprehensive cancer programs, staffed by some of the nation’s top oncology experts. As partners, these facilities boast 11 multidisciplinary programs offering state-of-the-art treatment programs that include minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, plastic and reconstructive surgery and proton beam therapy, as well as access to new treatments through clinical trials. The UF Health Cancer Network serves nearly 10,000 new cancer patients annually. Oncologists at UF Health Cancer Center Orlando Health are deploying NanoKnife® as a new weapon in the battle against pancreatic cancer.



About Orlando Health

Orlando Health is a $2.6 billion not-for-profit health care organization and a community-based network of physician practices, hospitals, and outpatient care centers throughout Central Florida. The organization is home to the area’s only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. More than 2,000 physicians have privileges at Orlando Health, which is also one of the area’s largest employers with more than 18,000 employees who serve nearly 2 million Central Florida residents and more than 4,500 international patients annually. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $204 million in support of community health needs. More information can be found at www.orlandohealth.com.

# # #

