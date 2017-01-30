Newswise — Bethesda, Md. (January 31, 2017)--ADInstruments (ADI), a world leader in hardware and software development for data acquisition in the life sciences, today announced a new strategic partnership with the American Physiological Society (APS), the premier professional organisation for more than 10,500 physiologists in the U.S. and abroad. The aim of the partnership, which will be an extension of the long-standing relationship between the two organisations, is to provide APS members with additional support to help them achieve their goals.

As part of the partnership, ADI will expand its financial support for a range of early career research awards across a number of fields, including cardiovascular, respiratory, physiological genomics and neural control and autonomic regulation. ADI will also begin supporting the APS Teaching Section’s Claude Bernard Distinguished Lectureship Award, and will substantially increase support for the Macknight Early Career Innovative Educator Awards, and the APS Institute on Teaching and Learning and educational workshops held at the Experimental Biology (EB) meeting including the APS Physiology Understanding Week poster session, a workshop for high school students and teachers and the APS Refresher Course in Physiology.

“Inspiring and rewarding the physiological community is one of our key goals at ADI, and we are honoured to be able to do this in conjunction with the APS,” said Trevor McIntyre, CEO, ADI. “We hope that through this partnership we can help researchers and educators achieve their ambitions and assist APS with its mission to foster education, scientific research and dissemination of information in the physiological sciences.”

“We are thrilled to strengthen our longstanding relationship with ADI, and feel honoured that they’ve chosen us as their partner in the physiological community,” said Martin Frank, executive director, APS. “ADI co-founder Anthony Macknight has been an APS member for nearly 40 years. His understanding of physiology and of the needs of researchers shows in the valuable and innovative offerings in the ADI product line, from laboratory equipment to professional skills webinars. We are happy to help raise the visibility of the ADI portfolio as a professional service to our members.”

ADI and APS will be celebrating the new partnership at the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2017 (April 22-26 in Chicago) through the presentation of several awards and workshops.

For more information on ADI, please visit, www.adinstruments.com; and APS, www.the-aps.org.

About ADInstruments

ADInstruments (ADI) is a world leader in the provision of hardware and software for data acquisition in the life sciences. Their comprehensive, easy-to-use products are highly-cited in scientific journals and used in all of the top 100 colleges and universities in the world. For 30 years, they have been successful in developing quality products and providing great customer service. Products, including PowerLab, LabChart, Lt and LabTutor, along with a diverse range of proprietary and third party hardware products enable users to record and analyse life science data quickly and efficiently, whether it is to further their academic or private industry research, or to advance understanding of scientific concepts in life science classrooms.

About the American Physiological Society

Physiology is the study of how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. Established in 1887, the American Physiological Society (APS) was the first U.S. society in the biomedical sciences field. The Society represents more than 10,500 members and publishes 15 peer-reviewed journals with a worldwide readership.

