A legal scholar whose work was cited in the majority Supreme Court opinion that legalized same-sex marriage, and who works in race and education law, is available to discuss the president’s pending Supreme Court nominee.

Tanya Washington is a professor of law at Georgia State University’s College of Law and can be reached at twashington10@gsu.edu, on Twitter at @AskProfW or at 404-413-9160 (office). Her direct cell phone contact is available in the contact box on this page, visible to logged-in registrants of the Newswise system.

Washington teaches Race and Law, Education Law and Civil Procedure at Georgia State, and focuses her research and scholarship on issues related to educational equity and issues arising at the intersection of domestic relations, race and children’s constitutional rights.

Her articles have been published in law journals across the nation and she has frequently been quoted in the media on a range of issues. Washington also co-wrote an amicus brief filed in Obergefell v. Hodges, which was cited by the U.S. Supreme Court in its decision, written by Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, that legalized same-sex marriage across the United States.

