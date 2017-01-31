Newswise — January 31, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, in partnership with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), is excited to announce the release of Spine Injuries in Athletes, a comprehensive reference book that covers the treatment of spine injuries in athletes. Edited by Andrew C. Hecht, MD, a member of the NFL Brain and Spine Committee and Chief of Spine Surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System, the book offers advice from leading experts on how to manage a variety of on field injuries with surgical, non-surgical, and rehabilitation plans tailored to specific sports.

Spine injuries are the most feared injuries by athletes as they can end careers or result in long-lasting health problems. Spine Injuries in Athletes examines the full timeline of care —from the point of injury on the field to diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and return to play. The book includes over an hour of on-field simulation videos highlighting what to look for when assessing a spinal injury, what to do and how to do it; case studies to illustrate key clinical points; and return-to-play guidelines for almost all clinical scenarios.

“The AAOS has assembled a multidisciplinary team of peerless authorities to create this unique and practical reference guide,” said Dr. Hecht, who also serves as spine surgical consultant to the New York Jets and the New York Islanders. “Spine Injuries in Athletes details the best evidence-based approaches for managing the full range of spine problems affecting elite and recreational athletes. The book stresses diagnosis, decision making, acute management, rehabilitation and return to play guidelines. The goal is to ensure the fastest yet safest return to play whenever possible. I think all specialists taking care of athletes will find this book very useful.”

Contributors to Spine Injuries in Athletes are leaders in their fields, representing a wide range of specialties including sports medicine, athletic training, spine surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedic surgery and more. These include: H. Hunt Batjer, MD; Andrew B. Dossett, MD; Richard G. Ellenbogen, MD; Wellington K. Hsu, MD; Steven C. Ludwig, MD; Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA; and Robert G. Watkins IV, MD. Other contributors include Ronnie Barnes of the New York Giants and members of the NFL Brain and Spine Committee.

“There is a growing conversation about concussions and other potentially life altering spinal injuries in sports such as football and soccer. We are delighted to partner with AAOS to publish this comprehensive guide to help the healthcare professionals treating these injuries and hope to continue adding possible solutions to the conversation,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research and Practice.

Spine Injuries in Athletes is available for pre-order now. It will be available for purchase on March 3rd. For more information visit lww.com or watch this video.

