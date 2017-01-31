Team chiropractors for the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are helping players get ready for the big game this Sunday and will stand ready to care for injuries. Today, professional football players, along with their agents, athletic trainers and sports physicians, have come to value what doctors of chiropractic (DCs) bring to the health care team: an effective, non-drug approach that focuses on alleviating the source of pain — not covering it up.

All 32 professional football teams today utilize a team chiropractor to help keep their athletes in peak condition. Chiropractic is a health care profession that focuses on disorders of the musculoskeletal system and the nervous system, and the effects of these disorders on general health. Athletes appreciate not only chiropractic’s natural approach to pain relief but also the enhanced range of motion—and performance—achieved through spinal/joint adjustments and other conservative therapies.

