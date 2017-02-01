Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society is pleased to announce the recipients of the Early Investigators Awards.

The Early Investigators Awards were established to recognize the achievements of early career investigators in endocrine research. Winners are honored at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, the world’s premier event for presenting and obtaining the latest information in endocrine science and medicine.

The following individuals won the award from Amgen for metabolic bone research:

• Deepak H. Balani, D.M.D., Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.

• Wojciech Blogowski, M.D., Ph.D., University of Zielona Góra, Zielona Góra, Poland.

• Christine Swanson, M.D., University of Colorado, Denver, Colo.

• Kelly Lauter Roszko, M.D., Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.

• Yi Fan, D.D.S., Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Harvard University, Boston, Mass.

• Nisha Nigil Haroon, D.M., Northern Ontario School of Medicine, Ontario, Canada.

The following individuals won the award from Merck & Co., Inc., for women’s health and menopause:

• Melanie Cree-Green, M.D., Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora, Colo.

• Samar El Khoudary, Ph.D., M.P.H., University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pa.

• Abby Fleisch, M.D., M.P.H., Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Mass.

• Hanne Hoffmann, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego, Calif.

• Grace Huang, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Mass.

• Joanne Ngeow, M.B.B.S., M.R.C.P., M.P.H., National Cancer Centre Singapore in Singapore.

• Lynn Yee, M.D., M.P.H., Northwestern University, Chicago, Ill.

• Shannon Stephens, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego, Calif.

• Kanakadurga Singer, M.D., University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich.

• Shruthi Mahalingaiah, M.D., Boston University, Boston, Mass.

The following individuals won the award from Pfizer, Inc. for women’s health and menopause research:

• Matthew Quinn, Ph.D., National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Research Triangle Park, N.C.

• Melanie Schorr, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.

• Suman Srinivasa, M.D., M.S., Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.



• Jose Donato Jr., Ph.D., Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil.

• Giovanni Muscogiuri, M.D., Ph.D., Federico II University, Naples, Italy.

• Kalpana Duwadi Acharya, P.D., Wellesley College, Wellesley, Mass.

• Jessica Devin, M.D., Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn.

The following individuals won the award from the Endocrine Society for endocrine research:

• Ada Cheung, M.B.B.S., Austin Hospital, Heidelberg, Australia.



• Jeffrey Roizen, M.D., Ph.D., The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pa.

• Ashley Shoemaker, M.D., Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn.

• Adina Turcu, M.D., University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich.

• Kristen R. Vella, Ph.D., Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Mass.

Additional information on this award and the recipients is located on the Society’s website at http://www.endocrine.org/awards/student-and-early-career-awards/early-investigators-awards.

