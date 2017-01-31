Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., January 31, 2017 – The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is pleased to announce that it will be moving its headquarters office to 655 K Street in Washington, DC in late summer 2017. At its new home base, AACN will be co-located with peer associations representing medicine, dentistry, physician assistant education, and veterinary medicine.

"The new office space is particularly appealing, as this address has become the nation's most visible hub for interprofessional health profession education and collaborative practice," said AACN Board Chair Juliann Sebastian. "Relocating to this building will better position AACN to meet the needs of our 800 member schools of nursing and accommodate our expanding programming, services, and professional staff."



To facilitate the relocation, AACN has executed a lease agreement with 655 K Street and is taking steps to move its headquarters office – without a disruption in member services – by August 2017. This state-of-the-art building, owned by the Association of American Medical Colleges, also houses the American Dental Education Association, the Physician Assistant Education Association, and the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges.



"With healthcare delivery moving to become primarily team-based, AACN welcomes the opportunity to work more closely with our colleague associations at 655 K Street, and we look forward to opportunities for synergy, shared advocacy, and innovation," said AACN President and CEO Deborah Trautman.



More details about AACN's move will be released over the next several months. AACN is planning an open house for all members to tour the new offices, which will coincide with the association's Fall Semiannual Meeting in October 2017.

