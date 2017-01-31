Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society expressed concern that President Donald Trump’s order instituting a temporary travel ban from certain countries will greatly impact knowledge sharing among doctors and researchers and ultimately adversely affect patient care.

“Science, at its core is a global endeavor,” said Society President Henry M. Kronenberg, M.D. “Collaborations that know no borders enhance biomedical research and clinical trials rely on international cooperation. Science recognizes no limitations based on the origin, race, creed, gender or color of the scientist and these are fundamental principles of the Endocrine Society.”

The Endocrine Society is a global organization with members in 122 countries, including some singled out by the travel ban. The Society’s annual meeting, ENDO 2017, the largest meeting of endocrinologists in the world, will be held April 1- 4 in Orlando, Fla., and the Society has already heard from members who will no longer be able to attend because of the travel ban.

“When scientists and clinicians from around the world connect and share knowledge, we see marvelous breakthroughs that shape how we prevent and treat diseases here in the United States as well as globally,” said Gary D. Hammer, M.D., Ph.D., the Society’s Annual Meeting Chair and the Millie Schembechler Professor of Adrenal Cancer at the University of Michigan. “In many ways, the new travel ban severs these essential linkages between scientific discovery and clinical care that are exemplified by scientific meetings. Because we all benefit from the translation of scientific discovery into clinical care, we all suffer from this ban. The Endocrine Society vigorously opposes policies that hinder scientific exchange.”

The Society will work with the scientific and medical communities to support legal efforts to overturn the order and is exploring ways to accommodate those colleagues who are prevented from attending ENDO 2017 through special technical access to sessions.

