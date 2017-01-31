Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has named Professor Pedro Matos academic director of the Richard A. Mayo Center for Asset Management.

Matos, a leading expert in the field of asset management who has served as a professor in the Finance area at Darden since 2011, has had research published in leading finance academic journals such as The Journal of Finance and the Journal of Financial Economics. His thought leadership has appeared in outlets such as The Economist, Financial Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Fortune and Forbes.

In his role as academic director, Matos will continue the center’s mission to prepare skilled future asset managers and focus on elevating the center’s profile on a national and global scale. He will promote top-quality research, continue the center’s organization of leading conferences, and capitalize on opportunities to bring together the worlds of academia and practice.

The center will also champion the asset management curriculum at Darden, enhance the Darden Capital Management program, and further efforts to develop and market educational materials.

Matos will succeed Professor Ken Eades in the role. Eades has served as interim director of the Mayo Center since its inception, and led the search committee for the new academic director. Under Eades’ leadership, the Mayo Center successfully launched events such as the University of Virginia Investing Conference and became a driving force behind the Shanghai Investing Summit.

“Pedro’s appointment serves as recognition for his outstanding research contributions to the profession, plus his many contributions to Darden over the years,” Eades said. “We are delighted to be building on the Mayo Center’s momentum.”

Added Matos: “I’m delighted to be following in Ken’s footsteps and honored by the appointment. Darden has rich capabilities in the field of asset management, and we look forward to continuing to engage students, faculty and thought leaders as we grow the program.”

George Craddock will remain in his role as executive director and maintain primary leadership and managerial responsibility for the administration and oversight of the center’s activities.

Matos will take the reins of the center as Darden gears up for the 10th University of Virginia Investing Conference. The annual conference, held each year in November, brings together asset management experts and global thought leaders for an unparalleled look at the current investing landscape.

