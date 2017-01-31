Newswise — January 30, 2017—Pittsburgh, PA (USA): The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has announced the names of its 2017 Class of Fellows. Honorees will receive the award at the TMS–AIME Awards Ceremony which will take place on Wednesday March 1, 2017 at the TMS 2017 Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2017) held from February 26–March 2 in San Diego, California.

The Class of Fellow is TMS’s highest honor. To be inducted, a candidate must be recognized as a leading authority and contributor to the practice of metallurgy, materials science, and technology. This includes scholarship, such as the publication of articles or books; the granting of patents; direction of important research or engineering work; and responsibility through management for nationally known improvements and developments in the field. A strong consideration is also given for outstanding service to the society.

For more information about the TMS Fellow Award, or to view a complete list of 2017 TMS award recipients, visit awards.tms.org. For more information about the TMS-AIME Awards Ceremony and other activities at TMS2017, visit www.tms.org/TMS2017. Awardee photos are available upon request.

The 2017 Class of Fellows is:

Long-Qing Chen, Pennsylvania State University - For his outstanding contributions to computational mesoscale materials science and its applications to solid-solid phase transformations and microstructure evolution.

Ke Lu, Institute of Metal Research, China - For seminal contributions to the understanding of the mechanical properties of metals and nanocrystalline materials and for his world-class leadership of materials research.

Gary Was, University of Michigan - For seminal contributions to understanding environmental degradation of structural materials, with emphasis on irradiation-assisted stress corrosion cracking and irradiation-induced microstructural changes.

Yuntian Zhu, North Carolina State University - For pioneering contributions to the understanding of deformation physics of nanomaterials and the development of nanotechnologies to produce superior nanomaterials.

ABOUT TMS

The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) is a professional society that connects minerals, metals, and materials scientists and engineers who work in industry, academia, and government positions around the world. TMS creates networking, publication, and professional development opportunities by convening international conferences, publishing books and journals, administering awards, and developing standards for the professions it serves. TMS currently supports more than 13,000 professional and student members in 94 countries on six continents. For more information on TMS, visit www.tms.org.

