TMS Names 2017 Technical Division Awardees

TMS 2017 Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2017)

    January 30, 2017—Pittsburgh, PA (USA): The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has announced the names of the individuals who will be honored with division-level awards at the TMS 2017 Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2017) held from February 26–March 2 in San Diego, California. These awards recognize outstanding contributions and excellence within each of the society’s five technical divisions.

    For more information about the TMS Professional Honors and Awards Recognition Program, or to view a complete list of 2017 TMS award recipients, visit awards.tms.org . For more information about TMS2017, visit www.tms.org/TMS2017 . Awardee photos are available upon request.

    The 2017 award recipients are:

    TMS Extraction & Processing Division (EPD):

    Distinguished Lecture Award - Corby Anderson, Colorado School of Mines
    Distinguished Service Award - Shijie Wang, Rio Tinto Kennecott Utah Copper Corporation
    Pyrometallurgy Best Paper Award - Joalet Steenkamp, MINTEK, South Africa
    Pyrometallurgy Best Paper Award - Jacobus Johannes Sutherland, Transalloys Pty Ltd., South Africa
    Pyrometallurgy Best Paper Award - Derek Hayman, MINTEK
    Pyrometallurgy Best Paper Award - Jacques Muller, Algoness Pty Ltd., South Africa
    Science Award - Micro Wegener, CSIRO Process Science and Engineering, Australia
    Science Award - Luckman Muhmood, KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, India
    Science Award - Shouyi Sun, CSIRO Process Science and Engineering
    Science Award - Alexandre Deevrial, CSIRO Process Science and Engineering
    Technology Award - Mark Taylor, University of Auckland, New Zealand
    Technology Award - John J.J. Chen, University of Auckland
    Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Bo Wang, University of the Chinese Academy of Science, China
    Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Xiaodong Wang, University of Chinese Academy of Science
    Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Jacqueline Etay, SIMAP EMP, France
    Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Xianzhao Na, Central Iron and Steel Research Institute, China
    Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Xinde Zhang, Central Iron and Steel Research Institute
    Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Yves Fautrelle, Grenoble Institute of Technology, France

    TMS Functional Materials Division (FMD):

    John Bardeen Award - Carol Handwerker, Purdue University
    Distinguished Scientist/Engineer Award - Sinn-wen Chen, National Tsing Hua University, Taiwan

    TMS Light Metals Division (LMD):

    Light Metals Award - Bradley Hogan, WorleyParsons, Australia
    Light Metals Award - Andrew Furlong, WorleyParsons
    Distinguished Service Award - Wilhelmus Sillekens, European Space Agency, Netherlands
    JOM Best Paper Award - Grant J. McIntosh, University of Auckland, New Zealand
    JOM Best Paper Award - Gordon E.K. Agbenyegah, University of Auckland
    JOM Best Paper Award - Margaret M. Hyland, University of Auckland
    JOM Best Paper Award - James B. Metson, University of Auckland
    Energy Best Paper Award – Professional - Tao Wang, Nucor Steel
    Energy Best Paper Award – Professional - Rama Mahapatra, Castrip LLC
    Energy Best Paper Award – Professional - Walter Blejde, Castrip LLC
    Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Caryn Havlovick, Idaho State University
    Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Chaston Ellis, Idaho National Laboratory
    Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Donna Post Guillen, Idaho National Laboratory
    Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Kevin Feris, Boise State University
    Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Erik Coats, University of Idaho
    Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Armando McDonald, University of Idaho
    Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Dimitry G. Sediako, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, Canada
    Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Wojciech Kasprzak, CanmetMATERIALS, Canada
    Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Frank Czerwinski, CanmetMATERIALS
    Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Ahmed M. Nabawy, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories
    Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Amir R. Farkoosh, McGill University, Canada
    Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Reduction Technology - Nick Depree, University of Auckland, New Zealand
    Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Reduction Technology - Roman Duessel, TRIMET Aluminium SE, Germany
    Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Reduction Technology -Pretesh Patel, University of Auckland
    Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Reduction Technology - Till Reek, TRIMET Aluminium SE
    Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Wojciech Gebarowski, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway
    Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Camilla Sommerseth, SINTEF, Norway
    Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Arne Petter Ratvik, Senior Scientist, SINTEF
    Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Espen Sandnes, Norwegian University of Science and Technology
    Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Lorentz Petter Lossius, Hydro Aluminium AS, Norway
    Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Hogne Linga, Carbon R&D, Hydro Aluminium AS
    Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Ann Mari Svensson, Norwegian University of Science and Technology
    LMD/EPD Subject Award – Recycling - Gisele Azimi, University of Toronto, Canada
    LMD/EPD Subject Award – Recycling - Mugdha Walawalkar, SAP Ariba, Canada
    LMD/EPD Subject Award – Recycling - Connie K. Nichol, Agrium Inc, Canada
    Light Metals Subject Award – Warren Peterson Cast Shop for Aluminum Production - Michael Powell, Southwire Company LLC
    Light Metals Subject Award – Warren Peterson Cast Shop for Aluminum Production - Kiran Manchiraju, Southwire Company LLC
    Light Metals Subject Award – Warren Peterson Cast Shop for Aluminum Production - Qingyou Han, Purdue University
    Magnesium Technology Award – Application - Sindo Kou, University of Wisconsin-Madison
    Magnesium Technology Award – Application - Tao Yuan, Tianjin University, China
    Magnesium Technology Award – Application - Xiao Chai, Novelis Global Research and Technology Center
    Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Jan Bohlen, Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht, Germany
    Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Oliver Schlung, Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht
    Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Sven Gall, Technische Universität Berlin, Germany
    Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Sören Müller, Technische Universität Berlin
    Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Dietmar Letzig, Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht
    Magnesium Technology Award – Student Paper - Ellen Solomon, University of Michigan
    Magnesium Technology Award – Student Paper - Emmanuelle Marquis, University of Michigan
    Magnesium Technology Award – Best Poster - Chaitanya Paramatmuni, Indian Institute of Technology - Chennai, India
    Magnesium Technology Award – Best Poster - Anand Kanjarla, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, India

    TMS Materials Processing & Manufacturing Division (MPMD):

    Distinguished Service Award - Mark Stoudt, National Institute of Standards and Technology
    Distinguished Scientist/Engineer Award - Neville Moody, Sandia National Laboratories

    TMS Structural Materials Division (SMD):

    Distinguished Scientist/Engineer Award - Somnath Ghosh, Johns Hopkins University
    JOM Best Paper Award - Amirhossein Khalajhedayati, University of California
    JOM Best Paper Award - Timothy J. Rupert, University of California

    ABOUT TMS

    The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) is a professional society that connects minerals, metals, and materials scientists and engineers who work in industry, academia, and government positions around the world. TMS creates networking, publication, and professional development opportunities by convening international conferences, publishing books and journals, administering awards, and developing standards for the professions it serves. TMS currently supports more than 13,000 professional and student members in 94 countries on six continents. For more information on TMS, visit www.tms.org.

