TMS Names 2017 Technical Division Awardees

January 30, 2017—Pittsburgh, PA (USA): The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has announced the names of the individuals who will be honored with division-level awards at the TMS 2017 Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2017) held from February 26–March 2 in San Diego, California. These awards recognize outstanding contributions and excellence within each of the society’s five technical divisions.

For more information about the TMS Professional Honors and Awards Recognition Program, or to view a complete list of 2017 TMS award recipients, visit awards.tms.org .

The 2017 award recipients are:

TMS Extraction & Processing Division (EPD):

Distinguished Lecture Award - Corby Anderson, Colorado School of Mines

Distinguished Service Award - Shijie Wang, Rio Tinto Kennecott Utah Copper Corporation

Pyrometallurgy Best Paper Award - Joalet Steenkamp, MINTEK, South Africa

Pyrometallurgy Best Paper Award - Jacobus Johannes Sutherland, Transalloys Pty Ltd., South Africa

Pyrometallurgy Best Paper Award - Derek Hayman, MINTEK

Pyrometallurgy Best Paper Award - Jacques Muller, Algoness Pty Ltd., South Africa

Science Award - Micro Wegener, CSIRO Process Science and Engineering, Australia

Science Award - Luckman Muhmood, KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, India

Science Award - Shouyi Sun, CSIRO Process Science and Engineering

Science Award - Alexandre Deevrial, CSIRO Process Science and Engineering

Technology Award - Mark Taylor, University of Auckland, New Zealand

Technology Award - John J.J. Chen, University of Auckland

Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Bo Wang, University of the Chinese Academy of Science, China

Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Xiaodong Wang, University of Chinese Academy of Science

Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Jacqueline Etay, SIMAP EMP, France

Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Xianzhao Na, Central Iron and Steel Research Institute, China

Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Xinde Zhang, Central Iron and Steel Research Institute

Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Yves Fautrelle, Grenoble Institute of Technology, France

TMS Functional Materials Division (FMD):

John Bardeen Award - Carol Handwerker, Purdue University

Distinguished Scientist/Engineer Award - Sinn-wen Chen, National Tsing Hua University, Taiwan

TMS Light Metals Division (LMD):

Light Metals Award - Bradley Hogan, WorleyParsons, Australia

Light Metals Award - Andrew Furlong, WorleyParsons

Distinguished Service Award - Wilhelmus Sillekens, European Space Agency, Netherlands

JOM Best Paper Award - Grant J. McIntosh, University of Auckland, New Zealand

JOM Best Paper Award - Gordon E.K. Agbenyegah, University of Auckland

JOM Best Paper Award - Margaret M. Hyland, University of Auckland

JOM Best Paper Award - James B. Metson, University of Auckland

Energy Best Paper Award – Professional - Tao Wang, Nucor Steel

Energy Best Paper Award – Professional - Rama Mahapatra, Castrip LLC

Energy Best Paper Award – Professional - Walter Blejde, Castrip LLC

Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Caryn Havlovick, Idaho State University

Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Chaston Ellis, Idaho National Laboratory

Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Donna Post Guillen, Idaho National Laboratory

Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Kevin Feris, Boise State University

Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Erik Coats, University of Idaho

Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Armando McDonald, University of Idaho

Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Dimitry G. Sediako, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, Canada

Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Wojciech Kasprzak, CanmetMATERIALS, Canada

Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Frank Czerwinski, CanmetMATERIALS

Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Ahmed M. Nabawy, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Amir R. Farkoosh, McGill University, Canada

Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Reduction Technology - Nick Depree, University of Auckland, New Zealand

Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Reduction Technology - Roman Duessel, TRIMET Aluminium SE, Germany

Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Reduction Technology -Pretesh Patel, University of Auckland

Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Reduction Technology - Till Reek, TRIMET Aluminium SE

Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Wojciech Gebarowski, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway

Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Camilla Sommerseth, SINTEF, Norway

Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Arne Petter Ratvik, Senior Scientist, SINTEF

Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Espen Sandnes, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Lorentz Petter Lossius, Hydro Aluminium AS, Norway

Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Hogne Linga, Carbon R&D, Hydro Aluminium AS

Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Ann Mari Svensson, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

LMD/EPD Subject Award – Recycling - Gisele Azimi, University of Toronto, Canada

LMD/EPD Subject Award – Recycling - Mugdha Walawalkar, SAP Ariba, Canada

LMD/EPD Subject Award – Recycling - Connie K. Nichol, Agrium Inc, Canada

Light Metals Subject Award – Warren Peterson Cast Shop for Aluminum Production - Michael Powell, Southwire Company LLC

Light Metals Subject Award – Warren Peterson Cast Shop for Aluminum Production - Kiran Manchiraju, Southwire Company LLC

Light Metals Subject Award – Warren Peterson Cast Shop for Aluminum Production - Qingyou Han, Purdue University

Magnesium Technology Award – Application - Sindo Kou, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Magnesium Technology Award – Application - Tao Yuan, Tianjin University, China

Magnesium Technology Award – Application - Xiao Chai, Novelis Global Research and Technology Center

Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Jan Bohlen, Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht, Germany

Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Oliver Schlung, Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht

Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Sven Gall, Technische Universität Berlin, Germany

Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Sören Müller, Technische Universität Berlin

Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Dietmar Letzig, Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht

Magnesium Technology Award – Student Paper - Ellen Solomon, University of Michigan

Magnesium Technology Award – Student Paper - Emmanuelle Marquis, University of Michigan

Magnesium Technology Award – Best Poster - Chaitanya Paramatmuni, Indian Institute of Technology - Chennai, India

Magnesium Technology Award – Best Poster - Anand Kanjarla, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, India

TMS Materials Processing & Manufacturing Division (MPMD):

Distinguished Service Award - Mark Stoudt, National Institute of Standards and Technology

Distinguished Scientist/Engineer Award - Neville Moody, Sandia National Laboratories

TMS Structural Materials Division (SMD):

Distinguished Scientist/Engineer Award - Somnath Ghosh, Johns Hopkins University

JOM Best Paper Award - Amirhossein Khalajhedayati, University of California

JOM Best Paper Award - Timothy J. Rupert, University of California

