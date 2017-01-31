TMS Names 2017 Technical Division Awardees
Article ID: 668616
Released: 31-Jan-2017 3:50 PM EST
Source Newsroom: TMS (The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society)
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CITATIONS
TMS 2017 Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2017)
KEYWORDS
Media Contact:
Ashley-Anne Bohnert
Communications Coordinator
The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS)
Telephone: 800–759–4867, ext. 224 (U.S. and Canada only)
Direct: 724–814–3188
abohnert@tms.org
TMS Names 2017 Technical Division Awardees
January 30, 2017—Pittsburgh, PA (USA): The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has announced the names of the individuals who will be honored with division-level awards at the TMS 2017 Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2017) held from February 26–March 2 in San Diego, California. These awards recognize outstanding contributions and excellence within each of the society’s five technical divisions.
For more information about the TMS Professional Honors and Awards Recognition Program, or to view a complete list of 2017 TMS award recipients, visit awards.tms.org . For more information about TMS2017, visit www.tms.org/TMS2017 . Awardee photos are available upon request.
The 2017 award recipients are:
TMS Extraction & Processing Division (EPD):
Distinguished Lecture Award - Corby Anderson, Colorado School of Mines
Distinguished Service Award - Shijie Wang, Rio Tinto Kennecott Utah Copper Corporation
Pyrometallurgy Best Paper Award - Joalet Steenkamp, MINTEK, South Africa
Pyrometallurgy Best Paper Award - Jacobus Johannes Sutherland, Transalloys Pty Ltd., South Africa
Pyrometallurgy Best Paper Award - Derek Hayman, MINTEK
Pyrometallurgy Best Paper Award - Jacques Muller, Algoness Pty Ltd., South Africa
Science Award - Micro Wegener, CSIRO Process Science and Engineering, Australia
Science Award - Luckman Muhmood, KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, India
Science Award - Shouyi Sun, CSIRO Process Science and Engineering
Science Award - Alexandre Deevrial, CSIRO Process Science and Engineering
Technology Award - Mark Taylor, University of Auckland, New Zealand
Technology Award - John J.J. Chen, University of Auckland
Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Bo Wang, University of the Chinese Academy of Science, China
Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Xiaodong Wang, University of Chinese Academy of Science
Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Jacqueline Etay, SIMAP EMP, France
Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Xianzhao Na, Central Iron and Steel Research Institute, China
Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Xinde Zhang, Central Iron and Steel Research Institute
Nagy El-Kaddah Award for Best Paper in MHD Material Processing - Yves Fautrelle, Grenoble Institute of Technology, France
TMS Functional Materials Division (FMD):
John Bardeen Award - Carol Handwerker, Purdue University
Distinguished Scientist/Engineer Award - Sinn-wen Chen, National Tsing Hua University, Taiwan
TMS Light Metals Division (LMD):
Light Metals Award - Bradley Hogan, WorleyParsons, Australia
Light Metals Award - Andrew Furlong, WorleyParsons
Distinguished Service Award - Wilhelmus Sillekens, European Space Agency, Netherlands
JOM Best Paper Award - Grant J. McIntosh, University of Auckland, New Zealand
JOM Best Paper Award - Gordon E.K. Agbenyegah, University of Auckland
JOM Best Paper Award - Margaret M. Hyland, University of Auckland
JOM Best Paper Award - James B. Metson, University of Auckland
Energy Best Paper Award – Professional - Tao Wang, Nucor Steel
Energy Best Paper Award – Professional - Rama Mahapatra, Castrip LLC
Energy Best Paper Award – Professional - Walter Blejde, Castrip LLC
Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Caryn Havlovick, Idaho State University
Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Chaston Ellis, Idaho National Laboratory
Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Donna Post Guillen, Idaho National Laboratory
Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Kevin Feris, Boise State University
Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Erik Coats, University of Idaho
Energy Best Paper Award – Student - Armando McDonald, University of Idaho
Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Dimitry G. Sediako, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, Canada
Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Wojciech Kasprzak, CanmetMATERIALS, Canada
Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Frank Czerwinski, CanmetMATERIALS
Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Ahmed M. Nabawy, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories
Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Alloys - Amir R. Farkoosh, McGill University, Canada
Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Reduction Technology - Nick Depree, University of Auckland, New Zealand
Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Reduction Technology - Roman Duessel, TRIMET Aluminium SE, Germany
Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Reduction Technology -Pretesh Patel, University of Auckland
Light Metals Subject Award – Aluminum Reduction Technology - Till Reek, TRIMET Aluminium SE
Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Wojciech Gebarowski, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway
Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Camilla Sommerseth, SINTEF, Norway
Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Arne Petter Ratvik, Senior Scientist, SINTEF
Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Espen Sandnes, Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Lorentz Petter Lossius, Hydro Aluminium AS, Norway
Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Hogne Linga, Carbon R&D, Hydro Aluminium AS
Light Metals Subject Award – Electrode Technology for Aluminum Production - Ann Mari Svensson, Norwegian University of Science and Technology
LMD/EPD Subject Award – Recycling - Gisele Azimi, University of Toronto, Canada
LMD/EPD Subject Award – Recycling - Mugdha Walawalkar, SAP Ariba, Canada
LMD/EPD Subject Award – Recycling - Connie K. Nichol, Agrium Inc, Canada
Light Metals Subject Award – Warren Peterson Cast Shop for Aluminum Production - Michael Powell, Southwire Company LLC
Light Metals Subject Award – Warren Peterson Cast Shop for Aluminum Production - Kiran Manchiraju, Southwire Company LLC
Light Metals Subject Award – Warren Peterson Cast Shop for Aluminum Production - Qingyou Han, Purdue University
Magnesium Technology Award – Application - Sindo Kou, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Magnesium Technology Award – Application - Tao Yuan, Tianjin University, China
Magnesium Technology Award – Application - Xiao Chai, Novelis Global Research and Technology Center
Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Jan Bohlen, Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht, Germany
Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Oliver Schlung, Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht
Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Sven Gall, Technische Universität Berlin, Germany
Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Sören Müller, Technische Universität Berlin
Magnesium Technology Award – Fundamental Research - Dietmar Letzig, Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht
Magnesium Technology Award – Student Paper - Ellen Solomon, University of Michigan
Magnesium Technology Award – Student Paper - Emmanuelle Marquis, University of Michigan
Magnesium Technology Award – Best Poster - Chaitanya Paramatmuni, Indian Institute of Technology - Chennai, India
Magnesium Technology Award – Best Poster - Anand Kanjarla, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, India
TMS Materials Processing & Manufacturing Division (MPMD):
Distinguished Service Award - Mark Stoudt, National Institute of Standards and Technology
Distinguished Scientist/Engineer Award - Neville Moody, Sandia National Laboratories
TMS Structural Materials Division (SMD):
Distinguished Scientist/Engineer Award - Somnath Ghosh, Johns Hopkins University
JOM Best Paper Award - Amirhossein Khalajhedayati, University of California
JOM Best Paper Award - Timothy J. Rupert, University of California
ABOUT TMS
The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) is a professional society that connects minerals, metals, and materials scientists and engineers who work in industry, academia, and government positions around the world. TMS creates networking, publication, and professional development opportunities by convening international conferences, publishing books and journals, administering awards, and developing standards for the professions it serves. TMS currently supports more than 13,000 professional and student members in 94 countries on six continents. For more information on TMS, visit www.tms.org.