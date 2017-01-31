Media Contact:

Ashley-Anne Bohnert

Communications Coordinator

The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS)

Telephone: 800–759–4867, ext. 224 (U.S. and Canada only)

Direct: 724–814–3188

abohnert@tms.org

TMS Names 2017 Young Professional Awardees

Newswise — January 30, 2017—Pittsburgh, PA (USA): The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has announced the recipients of the 2017 TMS Young Leaders Professional Development Awards. The recipients will be celebrated during the TMS 2017 Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2017) held from February 26–March 2 in San Diego, California.

The Young Leaders Professional Development Awards celebrate early-career individuals, under the age of 40, for their contributions within each of the society’s five technical divisions. The awards also recognize these individuals’ potential to be future leaders within their professions and within TMS. These awards are supported through the TMS Foundation.

For more information about the TMS Young Professionals Program, visit www.tms.org. Information about the TMS Foundation is located at www.TMSFoundation.org. For more information about the TMS Young Professionals Program, or to view a complete list of 2017 TMS award recipients, visit awards.tms.org. Awardee photos are available upon request.

TMS Extraction & Procession Division (EPD) Young Leaders Professional Development Awardees:

Yousef Mohassab, University of Utah

Huayi Yin, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

TMS Functional Materials Division (FMD) Young Leaders Professional Development Awardees:

Fadi Abdeljawad, Sandia National Laboratories

TMS Light Metals Division (LMD) Young Leaders Professional Development Awardees:

Wenjun Cai, University of South Florida

Yi Eva Wang, Novelis Inc.

TMS Materials Processing & Manufacturing Division (MPMD) Young Leaders Professional Development Awardees:

Verena Maier-Kiener, Montanuniversität Leoben, Austria

Siddhartha Pathak, University of Nevada, Reno

TMS Structural Materials Division (SMD) Young Leaders Professional Development Awardees:

Joshua Kacher, Georgia Institute of Technology

Robert Maass, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

TMS also collaborates with the Japan Institute of Metals (JIM) and the Federation of European Materials Societies (FEMS) to offer the Young Leaders International Scholars Program. This international scholar exchange program creates active young members and strengthens ties between the respective societies. With support from the TMS Foundation, awardees from TMS travel to the JIM or FEMS annual meetings where they present a paper and tour nearby universities, research labs or industrial facilities.

TMS/JIM Young Leaders International Scholar:

Kinga Unocic, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

TMS/FEMS Young Leaders International Scholar:

Mohsen Asle Zaeem, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Japan Institute of Metals Young Leader:

Daisuke Ando, Tohoku University

ABOUT TMS

The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) is a professional society that connects minerals, metals, and materials scientists and engineers who work in industry, academia, and government positions around the world. TMS creates networking, publication, and professional development opportunities by convening international conferences, publishing books and journals, administering awards, and developing standards for the professions it serves. TMS currently supports more than 13,000 professional and student members in 94 countries on six continents. For more information on TMS, visit www.tms.org.

