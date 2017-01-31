Media Contact:

TMS 2017 Student Scholarship Recipients Announced

Newswise — January 30, 2017—Pittsburgh, PA (USA): The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has announced the recipients of its 2017 student academic scholarships. Most recipients will receive their awards at the TMS 2017 Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2017) held from February 26–March 2 in San Diego, California. Recipients of the International Symposium on Superalloys Scholarship were recognized at the 13th International Symposium on Superalloys in September 2016.

In addition to scholarship monies, the awards include transportation stipends to help defray the cost of travel to the meeting where the award will be conferred. The criteria used to select recipients include academic achievement, relevance of coursework/experience to the award, activities and work experience, and leadership.

Complete award descriptions and selection criteria can be found at awards.tms.org. Photos are available upon request. For more information on the TMS Foundation, which funds many of these scholarships, visit www.TMSFoundation.org.

The recipients and summary of the awards are as follows:

Kaufman CALPHAD Scholarship:

Supported by CALPHAD Inc. and the TMS Foundation, this scholarship is made to a full-time undergraduate students in his or her sophomore or junior year, who is majoring in metallurgical engineering, materials science and engineering, or minerals processing/extraction programs. The scholarship is established to recognize the memory of Larry Kaufman for his contributions to computational thermodynamics and its applications.

Zach Jensen, University of Wisconsin-Madison

TMS Extraction & Processing Division (EPD) Scholarship:

Awarded through the EPD and TMS Foundation, this scholarship is available to full-time undergraduate students in their sophomore or junior years, who are majoring in the extraction and processing of minerals, metals, and materials.

Ellie Avyette Somerville, University of Utah

TMS Functional Materials Division (FMD) Gilbert Chin Scholarship:

Awarded through the FMD and TMS Foundation, this scholarship is available to sophomore or junior undergraduate students studying subjects related to synthesis and processing, structure, properties, and performance of electronic, photonic, magnetic, and superconducting materials, as well as materials used in packaging and interconnecting such materials in device structures.

Emily Foley, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

TMS Light Metals Division (LMD) Scholarship:

Awarded through the LMD and TMS Foundation, this scholarship is awarded to outstanding sophomore or junior undergraduate students who are majoring in metallurgical and/or materials science and engineering with an emphasis on both traditional and emerging light metals.

Michael Cain, Queen’s University at Kingston

TMS Materials Processing & Manufacturing Division (MPMD) Scholarship:

This scholarship is awarded through the MPMD and the TMS Foundation to sophomore or junior undergraduate students who are majoring in metallurgical and/or materials science and engineering, with an emphasis on manufacturing, integrating process control technology into manufacturing, and basic and applied research into key materials technologies that impact manufacturing processes.

Joseph Lee Ogea Jr., Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Nisrit Pandey, University of Wisconsin

TMS Structural Materials Division (SMD) Scholarship:

This scholarship is awarded through the SMD and the TMS Foundation to sophomore or junior undergraduate students who are majoring in metallurgical and/or materials science and engineering with an emphasis on the science and engineering of load-bearing materials, including studies into the nature of a material’s physical properties based upon its microstructure and operating environment.

Danish Dhamani, Drexel University

Jonathan Healy, Case Western Reserve University

International Symposium on Superalloys Scholarship:

Supported by the Organizing Committee of the International Symposium on Superalloys, these scholarships are awarded to undergraduate and graduate students majoring in metallurgical and/or materials science and engineering with an emphasis on all aspects of the high-temperature, high-performance materials used in the gas turbine industry and all other applications. Awards are presented in conjunction with the Materials Science and Technology (MS&T) conference or International Symposium on Superalloys.

Marissa Lafata, University of California Santa Barbara

Zachary Harris, University of Virginia

