Background:

Prof. Ziv is the author of Why Hawks Become Doves: Shimon Peres and Foreign Policy Change in Israel. His opinion articles have appeared in many leading American and Israeli newspapers, including The Baltimore Sun, CNN.com, Haaretz, The Jerusalem Post, Newsday, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and USA Today.

Prof. Ziv can address a wide range of topics, including the following issues:

• U.S. foreign policy toward Israel

Prof. Ziv says: "It is no secret that there was bad chemistry between President Obama and Prime Minister Netanyahu. President Trump appears to enjoy warmer relations with his conservative counterpart in Israel. However, it remains to be seen whether the thaw in relations between Washington and Jerusalem is temporary or longer term."

• President Trump's pledge to relocate the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Prof. Ziv says: "Both Trump and Netanyahu understand that the Embassy relocation to Jerusalem would likely be a destabilizing move at this time. It could provoke Palestinian violence and lead to worsening relations with the Arab world."

• Construction of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem

Prof. Ziv says: "Settlers and their supporters on the right, emboldened by what they perceive as Trump's friendship and support, are pushing for greater expansion of settlements at an accelerated pace. Moves by the Netanyahu government in this direction are likely coordinated with the Trump administration, which has thus far been publicly silent in the wake of Netanyahu's announcements. However, the settlements undermine the two-state solution, which is in danger of disappearing as a viable option."

• Resumption of Peace Talks

Prof. Ziv says: "The seriousness of Trump's pledge to have his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, broker a deal between Israelis and Palestinians - and what this would entail, in practice - remains to be seen."

• The political climate in Israel and the investigations into bribery allegations involving Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu

Prof. Ziv says: “Netanyahu is under several police investigations concerning allegations of bribery and graft. There may be an indictment in the near future, and there is talk of early elections if Netanyahu is forced to resign.”

