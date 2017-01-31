John Wilckens, M.D., is an associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. His areas of clinical expertise include baseball injuries, orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine. Dr. Wilckens serves as the medical director of Johns Hopkins Orthopaedics at White Marsh.

Dr. Wilckens holds research interests in sports medicine, adolescent sports injuries, ligament reconstruction, running injuries and arthroscopy.

Wilckens has served as the team physician to the Navy football team for 15 years and played for the Navy team himself during his time at the Naval Academy.

His mission is to keep players safe and playing football and he is currently investigating injuries in players after a recent rash of significant foot injuries occurred across the NCAA and the NFL.

