Newswise — MILWAUKEE__ Shana Ponelis, an Assistant Professor in the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Information Studies, is one of 70 scholars who have been awarded a fellowship through the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program to travel to South Africa to work with the University of Zululand’s Department of Information Studies on curriculum co-development, mentoring of graduate students, and inter-institutional research collaboration on information entrepreneurship and information marketing, as well as undertaking capacity building for increased uptake of blended teaching and learning in the Faculty of Arts.



Building on a relationship between the two universities first formalized through an agreement on inter-institutional educational and scientific collaboration signed in July 2010, this project will support collaboration with Professor Janneke Mostert and Ms Xolile Coetzer to co-develop curricula, provide additional supervisory capacity, share pedagogical knowledge and experiences with respect to blended teaching, and undertake joint research. The project strengthens UW-Milwaukee’s reputation as a globally-engaged university and confirms its commitment to internationalization and will help realize the University of Zululand Faculty of Arts’ vision of providing students with an education that will be useful to them as future employees and/or entrepreneurs in a country with high levels of unemployment, particularly youth unemployment. Located in uMhlathuze, the project also strengthens Milwaukee’s sister city relationship initiated in 2008 and re-affirmed in 2014 to promote people-to-people diplomacy, as well as supporting the University of Zululand's strategic plan to increase global co-operation and exposure for staff and students through international linkages.



Dr. Ponelis’ work focuses on entrepreneurship, education and ethics in terms of information infrastructure, systems and access. At UW-Milwaukee she teaches an Ideas Challenge course on entrepreneurship for Master’s of Library and Information Science (MLIS) students as well as a class on marketing of libraries and other information agencies. Ideas Challenge is the name given to a collection of innovation and design programs and courses at UW-Milwaukee that are designed to bring out the entrepreneur in all students, regardless of major. Small businesses play an important role in the economic vitality of a community and meeting the information needs of nascent and current entrepreneurs is vital. By providing an opportunity to apply entrepreneurial methods and processes, the class contributes to future librarians’ understanding of the role of libraries in meeting those needs from an entrepreneur’s perspective, explores the importance of entrepreneurship within libraries (intrapreneurship), and prepares MLIS graduates for alternative career options as well as entrepreneurial ventures.



“I am grateful to the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program for the funding that will allow me to engage with students and colleagues at the University of Zululand,” Dr Ponelis said. “In a rapidly changing global environment, opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration and exchange of ideas between scholars and students are more important than ever to expand our understanding of the world in which we live and conduct business to ultimately improve people’s lived experience.” She also expects that the educational exchange will enrich her teaching at UW-Milwaukee and add new dimensions to her scholarship.



Now in its fourth year, the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Programhas helped 239 African-born scholars who have been living and working in North America to connect with their peers at universities throughout Africa. The program is designed to build capacity at the host institutions in Africa, and to develop long-term, mutually-beneficial partnerships between the universities. The Fellowships are funded by Carnegie Corporation of New York and managed by the Institute of International Education (IIE). The United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) in Kenya provides strategic direction through Dr. Paul Tiyambe Zeleza and an Advisory Council he chairs. The program selects projects that were proposed by the host universities and matches them with African-born scholars, covering the visiting scholars’ expenses, including transportation, a daily stipend, and the cost of obtaining visas and health insurance.

