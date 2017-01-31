Newswise — Bethesda, Md. (January 31, 2017)—The American Physiological Society (APS) will move its physiology research journal titles to Atypon’s Literatum platform, the professional and scholarly publishing industry’s technologically advanced and most widely used online publishing platform for hosting published content. The change will take effect as of January 2018 and comes after more than 20 years of journal hosting services provided by Highwire Press.

“We see Atypon as a strategic partner that will advance our mission of disseminating the best research published in physiology as they continue to advance the state of the art in publishing technology,” said Rita Scheman, APS director of publications and executive editor. “This is an exciting transition for APS and for our authors, subscribers and researchers.”

Journals transitioning to Literatum include all seven American Journal of Physiology titles, the Journal of Applied Physiology, the Journal of Neurophysiology, Physiological Genomics, Physiology, Physiological Reviews and Advances in Physiology Education. Comprehensive Physiology and Physiological Reports (the open access journal collaboration of APS and the Physiological Society) also will be moving to Atypon’s Literatum platform under the aegis of Wiley, who publishes those two journals on APS’s behalf. “Having all APS journals on the same platform provides additional synergies between the titles, which we look forward to exploring,” Scheman added.

Among the state-of-the-art features and functionality users can expect from the new website:

-a redesigned and upgraded user experience,

-responsive design (optimized for any screen size),

-easy login as an APS member, if desired,

-streaming audio/video embedded in the article,

-enhanced and openly viewable article-level usage statistics,

-ease of upgrade for future additional features,

-many other features designed to streamline the author and reader experience.

Learn more about the APS-Atypon partnership on the Atypon website. More information on the APS family of journals is available on the APS website.

Physiology is the study of how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. Established in 1887, the American Physiological Society (APS) was the first U.S. society in the biomedical sciences field. The Society represents more than 10,500 members and publishes 14 peer-reviewed journals with a worldwide readership.