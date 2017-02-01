Newswise — TRIUMF is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kathryn Hayashi as President and CEO of the laboratory’s non-profit commercialization arm, Advanced Applied Physics Solutions Inc. (AAPS). Hayashi will assume leadership of AAPS effective February 6, 2017.



As AAPS President and CEO, Hayashi will drive commercialization initiatives, catalyze business opportunities, and facilitate the pursuit of emerging technology transfer within the lab.

Hayashi brings to her new role extensive experience in not-for-profit organizations, public and private companies, start-ups, and commercialization accelerator/incubators. She is joining the TRIUMF and AAPS team from the Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD) and CDRD Ventures Inc., where she served as Founding Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to her work establishing CDRD as a leader in pre-clinical translational research and commercialization, Hayashi presides as a Director and Audit Committee Chair of the Center for Commercialization and Cancer Immunotherapy at the Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont and has served on the boards of several CDRD spinoff companies. Hayashi has over 25 years of industry experience in all areas of operational and strategic planning, finance, and governance, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.



“I am thrilled to be joining the TRIUMF team at such an important and exciting moment in the organization’s history,” says Hayashi. “TRIUMF is an innovation engine roaring with potential, and AAPS provides the avenues to unleash it fully,” says Hayashi. “Through AAPS, I look forward to helping TRIUMF build valuable linkages between science and the private sector as we strive to be one of the best innovation centres in the world.”

“Kathryn Hayashi is a skilled executive and visionary leader,” said TRIUMF Director Dr. Jonathan Bagger. “We are delighted she will be joining us. We believe that with her extensive experience in commercialization, she will help TRIUMF transform ideas into innovations that benefit society and open new business opportunities.”

