Video available at: http://bit.ly/2jveL0r

Newswise — GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Insects and art intersect in a unique campus-wide sculpture and animation contest organized by University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences entomologists.

In a project called “Insects Alive,” Andrea Lucky and Lisa Taylor hope to use science and technology to inspire creativity in students across UF.

An interdisciplinary team of undergraduate students from across UF is helping to lead the contest. The team generates 3-D files -- based on real ants and spiders -- that are produced using a nano-CT scanner at the UF Nanoscale Research Facility. The 3-D images are available to all contest participants to use as the basis for art.

For the contest, UF students in any discipline use the 3-D files of the insects and spiders to create three-dimensional sculpture and animation.

“It shows the connection of science to art,” said Lucky, a UF/IFAS assistant research scientist in entomology. Lucky hopes that the program offers art students an opportunity to engage with insects, and that it gives science and technology students a chance to unleash their creativity.

“It challenges students to bring together art, science and technology,” she said. “There’s so much science in art and so much art in science, but most people don’t have the opportunity to work in both realms. We are thrilled to provide a venue that showcases the multidisciplinary talents of UF students.”

Students must submit their art by March 15, at which time a panel of judges from across campus will review the entries and give cash prizes. Also, contest submissions will be featured in a public art exhibit.

Then Lucky hopes the public can see the insect art.

“We’d like to see some of these submissions turn into large-scale, permanent exhibits on campus,” she said. “We hope to get support to do that.”

For more information, go to http://insectsalive.com.

-30-

By: Brad Buck, 352-294-3303, bradbuck@ufl.edu

Sources: Andrea Lucky, 352-273-3952, alucky@ufl.edu

Lisa Taylor, 480-620-6053, lisa.taylor@ufl.edu

