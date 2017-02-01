 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Dr. Stacey Gorski Examines the Recent Uptick in Mumps Cases and What Might Be Causing the Outbreaks

Article ID: 668654

Released: 1-Feb-2017 9:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: University of the Sciences

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Dr. Stacey Gorski

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Public Health, Vaccines, Local - Pennsylvania
KEYWORDS
  • Mumps, MMR, Mmr Vaccine, Outbreak, Immunology

    • Dr. Stacey Gorski is an Assistant Professor of Biology at the University of the Sciences. In examining the recent outbreak of Mumps in Washington State, Dr. Gorski questions if immunity to the virus from the MMR vaccine is waning.

    Gorski is also an infectious disease immunologist with a focus on virus epidemiology and the use of vaccines and therapies to prevent and treat infection. She has written and spoken extensively in the areas of germs, vaccines, and immunology. Contact Jenna Pizzi at j.pizzi@usciences.edu or 215-596-8864 to arrange an interview with Dr. Gorski.

    http://faculty.usciences.edu/faculty/faculty/gorski-stacey

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!