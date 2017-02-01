Dr. Stacey Gorski is an Assistant Professor of Biology at the University of the Sciences. In examining the recent outbreak of Mumps in Washington State, Dr. Gorski questions if immunity to the virus from the MMR vaccine is waning.

Gorski is also an infectious disease immunologist with a focus on virus epidemiology and the use of vaccines and therapies to prevent and treat infection. She has written and spoken extensively in the areas of germs, vaccines, and immunology. Contact Jenna Pizzi at j.pizzi@usciences.edu or 215-596-8864 to arrange an interview with Dr. Gorski.

http://faculty.usciences.edu/faculty/faculty/gorski-stacey

