Symposium Tomorrow on Recent Executive Order on Refugees and Immigration

--Panelists at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health event will discuss the emerging public health crisis

Released: 1-Feb-2017 9:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

    • Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will host a symposium tomorrow on the consequences of the Jan. 27 Executive Order suspending the entire U.S. refugee admission program for 120 days and disallowing entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely. The order also covers refugees from six additional countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

    Speakers will discuss the health of refugees and displaced people in Iraq and Syria, the bioethics of the refugee crisis, the U.S. refugee resettlement program and actions needed to restore its integrity.

    WHAT
    The Executive Order on Refugees: An Emerging Public Health Crisis

    WHEN
    Thursday, Feb. 2
    3 to 5 p.m., EST

    WHERE
    The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
    Sommer Hall – Room E2014
    615 N. Wolfe Street
    Baltimore, MD 21205

    Can’t join in person? The event will be livestreamed here.

    WHO
    Introductory Remarks:
    Michael J. Klag, MD, MPH, dean, Bloomberg School

    Speakers/Moderators:
    Zaher Sahloul, MD, past president, Syrian American Medical Society and Advisory Committee; Advisory Board member, Center for Public Health and Human Rights, Bloomberg School

    David Rocah, JD, senior staff attorney, American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland
    Len Rubenstein, JD, senior scientist, Center for Public Health and Human Rights, Bloomberg School

    Nancy Kass, ScD, the Phoebe R. Berman Professor of Bioethics and Public Health, Bloomberg School; deputy director for public health, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics

    Courtland Robinson, PhD, associate professor, Center for Humanitarian Health, Bloomberg School

    Gilbert Burnham, MD, professor, Center for Humanitarian Health, Bloomberg School

    Shannon Doocey, PhD, associate professor, Center for Humanitarian Health, Bloomberg School

    (Additional speakers to be confirmed)

    Media must register in advance. To register, media should contact Barbara Benham at bbenham1@jhu.edu.

    Follow the conversation on Twitter: @JohnsHopkinsSPH
     
    The event is open to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis.

