Symposium Tomorrow on Recent Executive Order on Refugees and Immigration
Panelists at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health event will discuss the emerging public health crisis
Released: 1-Feb-2017
Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will host a symposium tomorrow on the consequences of the Jan. 27 Executive Order suspending the entire U.S. refugee admission program for 120 days and disallowing entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely. The order also covers refugees from six additional countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
Speakers will discuss the health of refugees and displaced people in Iraq and Syria, the bioethics of the refugee crisis, the U.S. refugee resettlement program and actions needed to restore its integrity.
The Executive Order on Refugees: An Emerging Public Health Crisis
Thursday, Feb. 2
3 to 5 p.m., EST
The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Sommer Hall – Room E2014
615 N. Wolfe Street
Baltimore, MD 21205
Can’t join in person? The event will be livestreamed here.
Michael J. Klag, MD, MPH, dean, Bloomberg School
Zaher Sahloul, MD, past president, Syrian American Medical Society and Advisory Committee; Advisory Board member, Center for Public Health and Human Rights, Bloomberg School
David Rocah, JD, senior staff attorney, American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland
Len Rubenstein, JD, senior scientist, Center for Public Health and Human Rights, Bloomberg School
Nancy Kass, ScD, the Phoebe R. Berman Professor of Bioethics and Public Health, Bloomberg School; deputy director for public health, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics
Courtland Robinson, PhD, associate professor, Center for Humanitarian Health, Bloomberg School
Gilbert Burnham, MD, professor, Center for Humanitarian Health, Bloomberg School
Shannon Doocey, PhD, associate professor, Center for Humanitarian Health, Bloomberg School
(Additional speakers to be confirmed)
The event is open to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis.