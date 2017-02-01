Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will host a symposium tomorrow on the consequences of the Jan. 27 Executive Order suspending the entire U.S. refugee admission program for 120 days and disallowing entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely. The order also covers refugees from six additional countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Speakers will discuss the health of refugees and displaced people in Iraq and Syria, the bioethics of the refugee crisis, the U.S. refugee resettlement program and actions needed to restore its integrity.

WHAT

The Executive Order on Refugees: An Emerging Public Health Crisis

WHEN

Thursday, Feb. 2

3 to 5 p.m., EST

WHERE

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Sommer Hall – Room E2014

615 N. Wolfe Street

Baltimore, MD 21205

Can’t join in person? The event will be livestreamed here.

WHO

Introductory Remarks:

Michael J. Klag, MD, MPH, dean, Bloomberg School

Speakers/Moderators:

Zaher Sahloul, MD, past president, Syrian American Medical Society and Advisory Committee; Advisory Board member, Center for Public Health and Human Rights, Bloomberg School

David Rocah, JD, senior staff attorney, American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland

Len Rubenstein, JD, senior scientist, Center for Public Health and Human Rights, Bloomberg School

Nancy Kass, ScD, the Phoebe R. Berman Professor of Bioethics and Public Health, Bloomberg School; deputy director for public health, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics

Courtland Robinson, PhD, associate professor, Center for Humanitarian Health, Bloomberg School

Gilbert Burnham, MD, professor, Center for Humanitarian Health, Bloomberg School

Shannon Doocey, PhD, associate professor, Center for Humanitarian Health, Bloomberg School

(Additional speakers to be confirmed)

Media must register in advance. To register, media should contact Barbara Benham at bbenham1@jhu.edu.

Follow the conversation on Twitter: @JohnsHopkinsSPH



The event is open to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis.