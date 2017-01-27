Office of Public Affairs

January 27, 2017

Newswise — STARKVILLE, Miss.—An award-winning Mississippi State education faculty member is the author of a new guide for all involved in the kindergarten-high school learning process.

“School Days 101” is the work of Angela S. Farmer, an assistant professor of leadership and foundations in the university’s College of Education.

Designed for teachers and administrators—and even parents—the 116-page book is a recent release of Kendall Hunt Publishing. As designed by the veteran educator and researcher, it provides practical information on a range of 21st century classroom and related issues.

Also a weekly columnist for the Starkville Daily News, Farmer came to MSU in 2014 after serving as educational leadership director at Mississippi University for Women.

In addition to a doctorate from Oakland City (Indiana) University, she holds degrees from Murray State University. For more than a decade before coming to Mississippi, she was a school leader in Illinois and Kentucky.

Farmer has been honored twice in recent years by the Southern Regional Council on Educational Administration.

In 2014, she received the council’s Outstanding Junior Faculty Scholarship Award for a study of student discipline policies around the world. The following year, she was chosen for its Outstanding Faculty Research Award for an investigation of steps school administrators must take to combat sexual predators. For more biographical information, see www.educationalleadership.msstate.edu/staff/details.php?id=alf431.

Based in Dubuque, Iowa, Kendell Hunt is a privately owned education publishing company. Currently, it has more than 8,000 print and digital titles available in national and international markets. The company’s website is www.kendallhunt.com.

Complete details on the College of Education are found at www.educ.msstate.edu; on the educational leadership department, at www.educationalleadership.msstate.edu.

MSU is Mississippi's leading university

