Newswise — February 1, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to be named publisher of two new journals―the Journal of Healthcare Management (JHM) and Frontiers of Health Services Management―by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), the preeminent professional society for healthcare leaders and executives.

The new partnership begins with the January/February 2017 issue of JHM, and the Spring 2017 issue of Frontiers. ACHE’s publishing division, Health Administration Press, will continue to develop and manage the editorial content of the journals.

Through this new partnership, ACHE’s more than 40,000 members now will have online access to both JHM and Frontiers, in addition to one printed journal of their choice. The newly upgraded journal websites will feature more than 30 years of archives for each publication, searching capabilities, eAlerts, and more – all with streamlined member access.

“Our partnership with Wolters Kluwer is testament to ACHE’s commitment to member education and professional development,” noted ACHE President and CEO Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE. “Now more than ever, it is critically important for healthcare leaders to stay abreast of the latest developments in the field. This collaboration will enable us to leverage our strengths and tap new capabilities to ensure our publications are accessible, relevant and useful to a wide range of audiences.”

“We’re delighted to be named publisher of the American College of Healthcare Executives member journals and are excited to deepen the reach and awareness of their brands and globally,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research and Practice.

Both highly regarded journals will continue to publish the latest research and discussions of key topics and evolving trends in today’s healthcare landscape. Journal of Healthcare Management (www.JHMjournalonline.com), a widely cited, peer-reviewed publication, remains the primary research journal of ACHE and disseminates the most recent findings and practice applications, six times per year.

Each quarterly issue of Frontiers of Health Services Management (www.FrontiersHSM.com) features articles and commentaries from renowned industry professionals—all dedicated to a specific topic. Through this unique “bookazine” format, Frontiers enables readers to quickly learn about and address contemporary issues affecting healthcare organizations and care delivery.

About the American College of Healthcare Executives

The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society of 40,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations. ACHE's mission is to advance its members and healthcare management excellence. ACHE offers its prestigious FACHE® credential, signifying board certification in healthcare management. ACHE's established network of 78 chapters provides access to networking, education and career development at the local level. In addition, ACHE is known for its magazine, Healthcare Executive, and its career development and public policy programs. Through such efforts, ACHE works toward its vision of being the preeminent professional society for healthcare executives dedicated to improving health. The Foundation of the American College of Healthcare Executives was established to further advance healthcare management excellence through education and research. The Foundation of ACHE is known for its educational programs—including the annual Congress on Healthcare Leadership, which draws more than 4,000 participants—and groundbreaking research. Its publishing division, Health Administration Press, is one of the largest publishers of books and journals on health services management, including textbooks for college and university courses.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information services. Professionals in the areas of legal, business, tax, accounting, finance, audit, risk, compliance and healthcare rely on Wolters Kluwer's market leading information-enabled tools and software solutions to manage their business efficiently, deliver results to their clients, and succeed in an ever more dynamic world.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual revenues of €4.2 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, and employs over 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).



Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our products and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow @WKHealth or @Wolters_Kluwer on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, or follow WoltersKluwerComms on YouTube.