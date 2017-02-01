Newswise — CHICAGO – During National Nutrition Month®, celebrated each March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages everyone to “Put Your Best Fork Forward” by making small, healthy shifts in food choices when cooking at home.

The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend making small changes to eating patterns to include healthier ingredients while cooking at home. Choosing a variety of healthful foods across and within all food groups helps reduce the risk of preventable, lifestyle-related chronic diseases including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

“Evidence shows that making dietary and lifestyle changes can prevent diseases before they occur,” says registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokesperson Angel Planells. “During National Nutrition Month and beyond, make small, healthier food choices – one forkful at a time.”

Planells encourages everyone to eat more of these foods:

• Vegetables, including dark green, red and orange, beans, peas and others

• Fruits, especially whole fruits

• Whole grains

• Fat-free or low-fat dairy including milk, yogurt, cheese and fortified soy beverages

• Protein foods including seafood, lean meats, poultry, nuts, soy products, beans and peas

• Oils including canola, corn, olive, peanut, sunflower and soy.

“It’s important to create an eating style that includes a variety of your favorite, healthful foods,” Planells says. “Consider cultural and personal preferences to make these shifts easier to maintain.”

To find a personalized plan that works best, Planells suggests consulting a registered dietitian nutritionist. RDNs can provide sound, easy-to-follow nutrition advice to meet your lifestyle, preferences and health-related needs.

All registered dietitians are nutritionists – but not all nutritionists are registered dietitians. The Academy’s Board of Directors and Commission on Dietetic Registration have determined that those who hold the credential registered dietitian (RD) may optionally use “registered dietitian nutritionist” (RDN) instead. The two credentials have identical meanings.

