UNLV has experts available to offer analysis on key items that have emerged as President Donald J. Trump embarks on his first 100 days in office.

Don't see the topic you're looking for on this list? Visit our website for a full list of experts on international, national, state, and local politics and related issues.

*Supreme Court: David Tanenhaus served as the editor-in-chief of The Encyclopedia of the Supreme Court of the United States (MacMillan Reference USA, 2008). He has also taught courses on American legal and constitutional history, the Gilded Age and Progressive Era, children and society, and introductory surveys of U.S. history.

*Oil pipeline/Native Americans: UNLV Boyd School of Law professor Addie Rolnick teaches courses about federal Indian law and civil rights. She has visited the Dakota Access pipeline camp, and can speak about issues related to federal Indian law, indigenous rights, and police responses. Professor William Bauer has expertise in American Indian, California Indian, and American West history. He is also UNLV's faculty liaison to the Newberry Library's Consortium on American Indian Studies.

*NAFTA/Mexico relations: John Tuman, chairman of UNLV's political science department, is well-versed in all aspects of national, state, and local politics. But his niche expertise lies in the intersection of politics with immigrants, Latin America, NAFTA, and foreign aid. He also has research expertise on the automobile industries in Mexico and North America.

*Immigration: Michael Kagan directs the Immigration Clinic at UNLV and teaches administrative law, professional responsibility, international human rights and immigration law. In both his research and clinical teaching, Kagan focuses on the tension between immigration law and civil rights.

*Constitutional law: Ian Bartrum teaches constitutional law, law and religion, and constitutional theory at the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV.

*Climate Change: Emma Frances Bloomfield, an assistant professor in communication studies, can talk about climate change denial and skepticism. She is an expert on religion and science communication, the use of language and persuasion. She can talk about the national debate on why climate change is not understood and the motivation behind stopping science education and climate change education.