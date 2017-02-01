http://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-to-host-research-conference-for-area-students-on-feb-7/





Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic researchers will host more than 200 area eighth through 12th grade students at the 17th Biennial Celebration of Research. The celebration, which will take place on Feb. 7, is a daylong conference for students interested in learning about careers in science.

“Our goal is to provide a glimpse into the lives of researchers who relentlessly pursue scientific discoveries that deliver hope and better health to people today and for generations to come,” says event co-chair David I. Smith, Ph.D., of Mayo Clinic's Experimental Pathology Laboratory. “We hope the day’s events spark an interest in science and medicine among the students.”

Michael Joyner, M.D., a professor of anesthesiology and director of the Human and Integrative Physiology Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, will present the keynote address, "Faster, Higher, Stronger: Science and Human Performance."Dr. Joyner will highlight the science behind athletic feats, including examples from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In addition, State Senator Carla Nelson (R-District 26) will provide brief introductory remarks to kick off the event. Senator Nelson is chair of the Education (E-12) Finance Committee.

Following the opening session, students will meet with physician-scientists, researchers and lab technicians as they participate in observational and hands-on tours of research laboratories. Nearly 30 laboratories across Mayo Clinic will open their doors to students and host interactive demonstrations and experiments.

Students are scheduled to attend from nearly 40 area schools in Minnesota, including Albert Lea, Altura, Austin, Blooming Prairie, Caledonia, Chatfield, Dover, Elgin, Eyota, Faribault, Grand Meadow, Houston, Kasson, Kenyon, Lanesboro, Lewiston, Lyle, Mantorville, Mazeppa, Millville, Northfield, Owatonna, Peterson, Pine Island, Plainview, Rochester, Rushford, Southland, Stewartville, Winona and Zumbrota.

The opening session, including Senator Nelson’s remarks and Dr. Joyner’s keynote address, begins at 9:00 a.m. in Phillips Hall on the first floor of the Siebens Building. The laboratory tours commence at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. CST.

Celebration of Research organizers hope to encourage students to continue pursuing science in their academic careers and possibly choose careers in science and engineering.

“Mayo Clinic is deeply committed to preparing the next generation of physicians and scientists,” says event co-chair, Jim Maher III, Ph.D., dean, Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. “This is a wonderful opportunity to interact with students at a time when they are exploring different career options, before they head to college, and introduce them to the role that research plays in transforming the practice of medicine.”

Mayo offers other opportunities to learn more about research and health care careers. See the Career Awareness website for more information. Mayo also supports the Rochester Area Math/Science Partnership and the Integrated Science Education Outreach program, which provide opportunities for educators, students and their communities to take part in cutting-edge science and math projects.

Watch videos of Mayo Clinic speakers from past Celebration of Research events.

