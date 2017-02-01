 
U Michigan Experts Can Comment on Betsy DeVos Confirmation Hearings.

1-Feb-2017

University of Michigan

Education, U.S. Politics

Two faculty members at the University of Michigan can address the Betsy DeVos confirmation hearings.

Donald Peurach
Associate Professor
dpeurach@umich.edu
http://www.soe.umich.edu/people/profile/peurach_donald/

Matthew Diemer
Associate Professor
diemerm@umich.edu
http://www.soe.umich.edu/people/profile/diemer_matthew/

U-M has a satellite uplink TV studio and an ISDN radio line for interviews.

