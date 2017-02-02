Newswise — When do erosion and rebuilding of soil equate with outdoor beauty? The Soil Science Society of America (SSSA) February 1 Soils Matter blog post explains how the wind and water forces at Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park work in a constant cycle of erosion and rebuilding.

Usually erosion means land degradation. The 1930s Dust Bowl is the most infamous event of this sort. But erosion is also part of a daily process that turns rock into soil. Both wind and water erosion are on dramatic display at Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado.

“At the Great Sand Dunes National Park, the processes of wind and water erosion are in perfect concert,” writes blogger and soil scientist, Aaron DeJoia. “There is a daily fight between wind and water at Great Dunes…. Water brings in sand, wind blows it back out!”

To read the entire blog post, visit http://soilsmatter.wordpress.com.

