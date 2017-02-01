Newswise — From Samsung Electronics v. Apple, Inc. to Thicke v. Gaye, high-profile intellectual property lawsuits are grabbing media headlines as well as the attention of industry leaders from Wall Street to Silicon Valley.

As disputes over patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secrets continue to crowd court dockets across the country and around the globe, UC San Diego Extension and Knobbe Martens have teamed up to present “Patent Law Secrets Exposed.”

This two-day event, starting with a networking reception 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 then followed by the seminar 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, will be held at Knobbe Martens’ north San Diego office, 12790 El Camino Real. Reservations are required and seven hours of MCLE credit can be earned. The cost is $995.

“Protecting intellectual property is critical to growing our economy, creating more jobs and advancing innovation in all industries,” said Julia Dunlap, director of legal education for UC San Diego Extension. “The proliferation of patent challenges – and defenses – has increased the demand for attorneys and legal professionals well versed in all areas of intellectual property law.”

According to Dunlap, this State Bar of California-approved seminar will bring together veteran patent law professionals representing public and private business sectors, including life sciences and technology, to discuss recent court rulings and best practices in intellectual property and licensing.

Participants can network with in-house and outside intellectual property lawyers from throughout the region as well as get up-to-date information on important trends and issues in the area of intellectual property law, with a focus on patents and related litigation and licensing.

Speakers will include:

John Cabeca, director of the Silicon Valley U.S. Patent and Trademark Office;

Mark Abumeri, partner, Knobbe Martens;

Boris Zelkind, partner, Knobbe Martens;

Vincent Lam, chief patent litigation counsel, HTC Corp.; and

Brenton Babcock, partner, Knobbe Martens.

“New technologies and cross-border transactions place valuable know-how and trade secrets at risk,” said Mark Abumeri, partner at Knobbe Martens who focuses on patent prosecution and post-grant proceedings.

“Working together with UC San Diego Extension, we’re hosting this professional seminar that will, among other things, tell many of the secrets you need to know to protect valuable assets, secure effective remedies for misappropriation and prevent and defend against unfounded claims,” said Abumeri.

The seminar will feature six breakout sessions with topics ranging from skillfully navigating patent prosecution and using powerful strategies in seeking patent protection to asserting and defending patent rights in infringement litigation and understanding nuances of post-grant proceedings.

For more information or to register for the seminar, call 858-534-8164 or visit http://www.extension.ucsd.edu/patentlaw.