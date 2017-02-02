Newswise — February 2, 2017 – Irvine, CA – UC Irvine’s top ranking Paul Merage School of Business and national leader Claire Trevor School of the Arts unveiled today the brainchild of their collaborative efforts – The Certificate in Arts Management Program. Grounded in foundational business principles and focused on the pain points of today’s creative industries, the interactive, online certificate program is designed to enrich institutional capacity in arts management and to maximize the impact of the arts community as a whole.

Geared for individuals looking to expand their careers in the creative industries, the program curriculum aligns with trending employer demand for effectiveness in leadership, marketing, fundraising, finance, critical thinking and decisive administration.

“The arts and creative industries in Los Angeles and Orange Counties have grown into a multi-billion dollar sector. As they continue to grow and change, the sector’s organizations will require leaders qualified to manage them, serve on their boards and advocate for them,” said Stephen Barker, Dean of the Trevor School. “By bridging the gap between traditional education and on-the-job training, this new certificate program will give creative industry professionals the leadership skills they need for success.”

“We believe this program benefits arts practitioners as well – visual artists, dancers, actors, musicians – wanting a business foundation to move their own careers forward,” said Deborah Stansbury Sunday, Assistant Dean of the Trevor School.

The Certificate in Arts Management program leverages faculty from the Merage School’s MBA Programs as well as practitioners and guest speakers from the arts industry. This certificate is the newest addition to the Office of Executive Education’s professional development and certificate programs.

Visit https://www.youtu.be/XPC31PXgLM4 to view the program launch video featuring Dean Stephen Barker of the Claire Trevor School of the Arts. Additional information about the new program can be found at http://www.merage.uci.edu/go/CAM.

About UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business:

The Paul Merage School of Business consistently ranks among the top 10 percent of accredited business schools in the U.S., and boasts a world-class faculty, strong alumni network and close individual and corporate relationships. The Merage School values diversity, collaboration, inclusivity and respect and is committed to developing innovative professionals for the future of business and society – locally, nationally and globally. For more information, visit: http://www.merage.uci.edu.

About UC Irvine’s Claire Trevor School of the Arts:

The Claire Trevor School of the Arts is a national leader in training artists and scholars who go on to electrify audiences in theatres, galleries and concert halls -- as well as in entertainment and technology-related venues throughout the world. The Trevor School values its commitment to developing the next generation of artists using the next generation of technology. For more information, http://www.arts.uci.edu.

###

