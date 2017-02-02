Newswise — Babson College Professor Heidi Neck has assumed the Presidency of the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship® (USASBE), the 34th person to hold the position.

“We have refined and refocused the mission of USASBE to emphasize entre¬preneurship education,” said Professor Neck. “We want to give educators a platform to present, share and challenge best practice; research the effectiveness and impact of education programs; and translate theory in a way that has real and relevant application. Every day more and more schools around the world are working to include entrepreneurship into their curricular and co-curricular programs, but they lack the resources, network, and knowledge. USASBE will meet these needs for its members to a greater degree with our new mission.”

"I couldn’t think a better person to be leading the charge. Dr. Neck has an amazing reputation as a difference maker and her enthusiasm is contagious. The board vote to accept her was unanimous,” Patrick Snyder, Executive Director, USASBE.

About Professor Neck

Heidi Neck, Ph.D., is a Babson College Professor and the Jeffry A. Timmons Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies. She teaches entrepreneurship at the MBA and executive levels. Her research interests include entrepreneurship education, entrepreneurship inside organizations, and creative thinking. Neck is the lead author of Teaching Entrepreneurship: A Practice-Based Approach—a book written to help educators teach entrepreneurship in more experiential and engaging ways. Additionally, she has published 40+ book chapters, research monographs, and refereed articles in such journals as Journal of Small Business Management, Entrepreneurship Theory & Practice, and International Journal of Entrepreneurship Education. She is on the editorial board of the Academy of Management Learning & Education journal.

Neck is Faculty Director of Babson’s Symposia for Entrepreneurship Educators (SEE)—programs designed to further develop faculty from around the world in the art and craft of teaching entrepreneurship and building entrepreneurship programs. An award-winning teacher, Neck has been recognized for teaching excellence at Babson for both undergraduate and executive education. She has also been recognized by international organizations, the Academy of Management and the United States Association for Small Business & Entrepreneurship, for excellence in pedagogy and course design. She passionately works to improve the pedagogy of entrepreneurship education because new venture creation is the economic engine of society. Given the integrated and multidisciplinary nature of entrepreneurship, teaching entrepreneurship requires an entrepreneurial approach.

She is the coauthor, with Christopher P. Neck of Arizona State University and Emma L. Murray, of the newly published Entrepreneurship: The Practice and Mindset catapults students beyond the classroom by helping them develop an entrepreneurial mindset so they can create opportunities and take action in uncertain environments. Based on the world-renowned Babson Entrepreneurship program, this new text emphasizes practice and learning through action. Students learn entrepreneurship by taking small actions and interacting with stakeholders in order to get feedback, experiment, and move ideas forward. Students walk away from this text with the entrepreneurial mindset, skillset, and toolset that can be applied to startups as well as organizations of all kinds. Whether your students have backgrounds in business, liberal arts, engineering, or the sciences, this text will take them on a transformative journey.

About USASBE

The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship® (USASBE) is an inclusive community advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. It is the largest academic organization in the world devoted to the advancement of entrepreneurship education.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value. Visit www.babson.edu

