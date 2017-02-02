The onslaught of fake news that has permeated the Internet, especially during the 2016 presidential election, may be alarming, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise, according to Buffalo State associate professor of journalism Annemarie Franczyk.

“Fake news is just an extension of the increasingly polarized media,” she said. “It’s a little jump from exaggeration to one-sided news stories to fake news. People promulgate fake news because it fits their one-sided agenda, and it energizes people who want to hear only that side.”

Franczyk, who teaches such courses as Media and Society, Principles of Journalism, and News Reporting, worked as a journalist for more than two decades before joining the Buffalo State faculty in 2008. She continues to freelance for Buffalo’s Business First and Buffalo Law Journal.

