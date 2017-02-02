Newswise — New York University Professor Daniele Panozzo has won a 2017 Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) award from the National Science Foundation.

Under the award, Panozzo, an assistant professor in NYU’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, will work to develop algorithms integrating 3D scanning and digital fabrication, or computer-driven manufacturing, enabling new applications in the life sciences and medicine.

Panozzo’s five-year grant totals approximately $554,000.

Both 3D scanning and digital-fabrication technologies are rapidly evolving. Now, researchers are seeking ways to bolster their potential by combining their respective strengths. But doing so requires merging two intricate systems—an endeavor of remarkable geometric complexity.

Successfully designing algorithms integrating these technologies offers the possibility of enhancing the design of customized medical devices and prostheses as well as improving techniques for tracking cell movement in both development and in the spread of cancer.

CAREER awards are the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious award for junior faculty and are designed to help provide a foundation for a lifetime of scientific leadership. The awards are given to outstanding scientists who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through research, education, and the integration of education and research.

New York University’s Courant Institute is a leading center for research and education in mathematics and computer science. For over eighty years, its faculty, recipients of four Abel Prizes and numerous other awards and honors, have contributed to U.S. and international science and engineering by promoting an integrated view of mathematics and computation. For more, please visit cims.nyu.edu.

