Newswise — (Cleveland) - Case Western Reserve School of Medicine has appointed Bernard Boulanger, MD, MBA, as senior associate dean for The MetroHealth System. In his new role, effective March 1, Dr. Boulanger will oversee the planning, assessment, and implementation of the school’s teaching and research programs at the health system. He will also serve as professor of surgery at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Serving as principal liaison between MetroHealth and the medical school, his duties will include ensuring continued excellence in educational activities for CWRU students in rotations at MetroHealth, providing assistance in support of new faculty and chair appointments, and promoting joint research and other projects.

In addition to his CWRU role, Dr. Boulanger continues in his current position as executive vice president and chief clinical officer of The MetroHealth System.

Most recently, Dr. Boulanger, a trauma surgeon, was system chief medical officer of University of Kentucky HealthCare, based in Lexington, Kentucky. His areas of responsibility included clinical operations, clinical program development, clinical service quality, and physician leader development.

Dr. Boulanger received his medical degree from the University of Toronto, where he also completed his internship and general surgery residency. He completed trauma-surgery and critical-care fellowship training at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center of the University of Maryland.

Dr. Boulanger replaces Alfred Connors, MD, as senior associate dean for the MetroHealth System. Dr. Connors will focus exclusively on his duties as chief quality officer for MetroHealth, a role he accepted in December 2014.

