Research has shown that the Earned Income Tax Credit has been effective in encouraging low-income parents to work, helping lift families out of poverty and boosting the economy. Yet, many low and moderate-income workers do not get the credit they deserve because they are unaware or confused about the requirements to receive EITC, said an expert in federal tax law.



“In addition, many grandparents and other relatives may be able to claim children for earned income tax credit, but are unaware they can do so,” said Tameka Lester, assistant clinical professor and assistant director of the Philip C. Cook Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic at Georgia State University's College of Law.



Lester is available to discuss the EITC requirements, as well as other issues related to taxes for businesses, health care subsidies or collections.



“EITC has proven to be beneficial for families and the economy, so it should be expanded to even more families,” Lester said. “However, abuse and fraudulent claims for the credit have presented major issues for the IRS, tax preparers and taxpayers.”



Lester earned her juris doctorate from North Carolina Central University School of Law. At Georgia State Law, Lester teaches courses in taxation and clinical skills. She is available to answer any questions about individual or small business federal income tax issues, including those related to the Affordable Care Act and subsidies for health care.

She also trains volunteers for United Way of Greater Atlanta’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program, which offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

