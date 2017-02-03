 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Peak of Flu Season Starts This Month – Are You Ready? [Video]

Article ID: 668826

Released: 3-Feb-2017 9:00 AM EST

Source Newsroom: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Children's Health, Infectious Diseases, Vaccines, Local - California, Local - LA Metro
KEYWORDS
  • flu, Pediatrics, Child Care, UCLA, Vaccine,
  • Flu Vaccination, Flu Vaccine
  • + Show More

    • Credit: UCLA Health

      Dr. Dennis Woo, pediatric physician at UCLA Medical Center-Santa Monica

    Newswise — UCLA Health’s Dr. Dennis Woo, a pediatrician at UCLA Medical Center-Santa Monica Pediatrics, reminds parents – and everyone – that it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine:

    • February is the peak of the flu season; see your doctor or healthcare provider now for the vaccine

    • This year’s flu may be bad, but there are indications are that the vaccine will be very effective

    • Flu is a serious health issue – more than 30,000 adults and 100 children will die from it each year.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!