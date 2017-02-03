Peak of Flu Season Starts This Month – Are You Ready? [Video]
Newswise — UCLA Health’s Dr. Dennis Woo, a pediatrician at UCLA Medical Center-Santa Monica Pediatrics, reminds parents – and everyone – that it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine:
• February is the peak of the flu season; see your doctor or healthcare provider now for the vaccine
• This year’s flu may be bad, but there are indications are that the vaccine will be very effective
• Flu is a serious health issue – more than 30,000 adults and 100 children will die from it each year.