Newswise — UCLA Health’s Dr. Dennis Woo, a pediatrician at UCLA Medical Center-Santa Monica Pediatrics, reminds parents – and everyone – that it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine:



• February is the peak of the flu season; see your doctor or healthcare provider now for the vaccine

• This year’s flu may be bad, but there are indications are that the vaccine will be very effective

• Flu is a serious health issue – more than 30,000 adults and 100 children will die from it each year.

