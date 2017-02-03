A Spot Check on Measles [VIDEO]
Newswise — A recent outbreak of measles in California -- and a new one now being reported in New Jersey –- is a reminder that the highly-contagious disease is a serious health concern. UCLA Health pediatrician Dr. Dennis Woo provides information on the potentially life-threatening disease, emphasizes the importance and safety of vaccines, and explains how easily it can be transmitted: even walking into a room where an infected person coughed – and left - can put you at risk.