Newswise — A recent outbreak of measles in California -- and a new one now being reported in New Jersey –- is a reminder that the highly-contagious disease is a serious health concern. UCLA Health pediatrician Dr. Dennis Woo provides information on the potentially life-threatening disease, emphasizes the importance and safety of vaccines, and explains how easily it can be transmitted: even walking into a room where an infected person coughed – and left - can put you at risk.