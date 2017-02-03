 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

A Spot Check on Measles [VIDEO]

Article ID: 668827

Released: 3-Feb-2017 11:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Children's Health, Infectious Diseases, Vaccines, Local - California, Local - LA Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Measles, Vaccines, measles outbreak, UCLA, UCLA health

    • Credit: UCLA Health

      Dr. Dennis Woo of UCLA Medical Center-Santa Monica Pediatrics

    Newswise — A recent outbreak of measles in California -- and a new one now being reported in New Jersey –- is a reminder that the highly-contagious disease is a serious health concern. UCLA Health pediatrician Dr. Dennis Woo provides information on the potentially life-threatening disease, emphasizes the importance and safety of vaccines, and explains how easily it can be transmitted: even walking into a room where an infected person coughed – and left - can put you at risk.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!