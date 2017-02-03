 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

#UWM Experts Available for Super Bowl Comment

Article ID: 668834

Released: 3-Feb-2017 9:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Marketing, Sports
KEYWORDS
  • Super Bowl, Marketing, Sports, Sports Psychology

    • UWM Experts Guide: The Super Bowl
    It’s an informal national holiday. Even folks who aren’t football fans watch the Super Bowl, if only for the new commercials. The following University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee faculty members have expertise that can inform news reports about the culmination of the professional football season.

    Sports Psychology

    Barbara Meyer, applied sport psychology
    bbmeyer@uwm.edu
    (414) 229-3360
    Meyer is director of the Laboratory for Sport Psychology & Performance Excellence. In her sport psychology practice, Meyer works with athletes to enhance the performance of athletes, teams, and sport organizations, and facilitate rehabilitation and return to sport following injury. She has worked with professional and world-class athletes, teams, and sport organizations in freestyle skiing, ice hockey, speed skating, football, basketball, soccer, tennis, golf, equestrian, and many other sports.

    Media coverage

    Richard Popp, advertising and consumerism
    popp@uwm.edu
    (414) 229-4436
    Popp is an associate professor of journalism, advertising and media studies, and has worked on the history of advertising. He also is interested in the question of whether contemporary American professional sports are a financial “bubble” at risk of deflating.

    The Business of Sports

    Laura Peracchio, marketing
    lperacch@uwm.edu
    (414) 229-3830

    Recently named the Judith H. and Gale E. Klappa Endowed Professor of Marketing, Peracchio
    specializes in the application of consumer behavior research to marketing issues. She investigates the ways in which consumers are influenced by promotional and advertising information. Her research interests are in the areas of persuasion, consumer decision-making, language and culture, children’s consumer behavior and social marketing issues.

    Xiaojing Yang, marketing
    yangxiao@uwm.edu
    (414) 229-6537
    Yang specializes in issues related to consumer behavior, especially how advertising and creativity influence how consumers process information and are persuaded.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!