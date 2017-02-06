Newswise — Princeton, NJ—February 6, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) announced that it will be offering a new, complimentary educational webinar, Introduction to Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR): What Is It and How Can We Use It to Improve Decision Making?, on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 12:00 PM–1:00 PM EST. The webinar is open to all—both ISPOR members and non-members—at no charge.

The webinar will provide an overview of the field of HEOR by Lorne E. Basskin, PharmD, Brown University, Providence, RI, USA, a leading, global expert in the field. The webinar is ideal for anyone who would like to better understand the field of health economics and outcomes research. Learning objectives for the webinar include:

- Ascertain the difference in outcomes research vs. randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and the pros and cons of each

- Understand the importance of selecting a relevant and measurable outcome

- Learn how to assess the critical impact of population selection/confounders in an economic analysis

- Recognize how HEOR can determine which therapeutic intervention is more cost-effective than another by describing commonly used methodology

- Discover additional pathways for further learning opportunities in HEOR

Additional information on the webinar can be found here. Interested attendees can register here.

ISPOR also offers a number of Introductory HEOR in-person training courses as part of its Essential HEOR Education training curriculum. Currently available introductory HEOR courses include:

- Introduction to Health Economics and Outcomes Research 2-Day Training Program

March 9-10, 2017 | San Francisco, CA, USA | Registration

- Introduction to Pharmacoeconomics 1-Day Short Course Training Program

(offered prior to the ISPOR 22nd Annual International Meeting)

May 20, 2017 | Boston, MA, USA | Registration

- Introduction to Health Economics and Outcomes Research 2-Day Training Program

October 5-6, 2017 | Philadelphia, PA, USA | Registration

